Bazed Games Price (BAZED)
Bazed Games (BAZED) is currently trading at 0.04069143 USD with a market cap of $ 3.11M USD. BAZED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BAZED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BAZED price information.
During today, the price change of Bazed Games to USD was $ -0.00423599456321711.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bazed Games to USD was $ -0.0108816696.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bazed Games to USD was $ -0.0016174843.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bazed Games to USD was $ +0.0094955575763283.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00423599456321711
|-9.42%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0108816696
|-26.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0016174843
|-3.97%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0094955575763283
|+30.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bazed Games: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.16%
-9.42%
-7.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bazed is a distinguished online casino and player-versus-player (PvP) platform empowered by web3 technology. By delivering an enthralling and in-depth experience for global players, we emphasize community engagement. The ongoing development of our services is significantly influenced by the insights and requirements of our user base. Games DAO, a distinguished Gambling Platform utilizing the innovative technology of the Ethereum blockchain. We take pride in offering an extensive range of gaming adventures, comprising five proprietary games, engineered by our dedicated team. These exclusive Bazed Originals, namely Coin Flip, Jackpot, Dream Towers, and Crash, are fashioned to provide unparalleled excitement. Furthermore, our gaming offerings have been enriched by the addition of assorted slots and table games from premier suppliers. All Bazed Original games undergo stringent examination to maintain the utmost standards of safety, integrity, and fairness. Bazed’s commitment to prioritizing player experience sets it apart. We offer a trustworthy and lawful platform that provides secure and fair gaming. Utilizing the ETH blockchain’s capabilities, we provide novel features such as wagering with non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and handling various cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. Our fusion of traditional casino gaming with pioneering technology fosters a community-centric experience, making us a one-of-a-kind gaming destination.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Bazed Games (BAZED) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BAZED token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BAZED to VND
₫1,070.79498045
|1 BAZED to AUD
A$0.0630717165
|1 BAZED to GBP
￡0.0305185725
|1 BAZED to EUR
€0.0354015441
|1 BAZED to USD
$0.04069143
|1 BAZED to MYR
RM0.1737524061
|1 BAZED to TRY
₺1.6541066295
|1 BAZED to JPY
¥6.1037145
|1 BAZED to ARS
ARS$55.8180621882
|1 BAZED to RUB
₽3.300074973
|1 BAZED to INR
₹3.5539894962
|1 BAZED to IDR
Rp667.0725162192
|1 BAZED to KRW
₩56.9907892008
|1 BAZED to PHP
₱2.368241226
|1 BAZED to EGP
￡E.1.9759758408
|1 BAZED to BRL
R$0.2274650937
|1 BAZED to CAD
C$0.0561541734
|1 BAZED to BDT
৳4.9716789174
|1 BAZED to NGN
₦62.3144489877
|1 BAZED to UAH
₴1.6964257167
|1 BAZED to VES
Bs5.00504589
|1 BAZED to CLP
$39.59276139
|1 BAZED to PKR
Rs11.5368342336
|1 BAZED to KZT
₸22.1267788911
|1 BAZED to THB
฿1.3338650754
|1 BAZED to TWD
NT$1.2183014142
|1 BAZED to AED
د.إ0.1493375481
|1 BAZED to CHF
Fr0.0329600583
|1 BAZED to HKD
HK$0.3194277255
|1 BAZED to MAD
.د.م0.3711058416
|1 BAZED to MXN
$0.7674403698
|1 BAZED to PLN
zł0.1521859482
|1 BAZED to RON
лв0.1806699492
|1 BAZED to SEK
kr0.3979621854
|1 BAZED to BGN
лв0.0695823453
|1 BAZED to HUF
Ft14.2375244427
|1 BAZED to CZK
Kč0.874865745
|1 BAZED to KWD
د.ك0.01245157758
|1 BAZED to ILS
₪0.1379439477