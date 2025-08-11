BDC COIN Price (BDC DANA)
BDC COIN (BDC DANA) is currently trading at 0.00889107 USD with a market cap of $ 8.89M USD. BDC DANA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BDC DANA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BDC DANA price information.
During today, the price change of BDC COIN to USD was $ +0.00021635.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BDC COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BDC COIN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BDC COIN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00021635
|+2.49%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BDC COIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.32%
+2.49%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BcDana is a leading global trading platform committed to providing users with an exceptional trading experience. Since 2016, we've played a vital role in brokerage and the Internet industries, serving nearly 10 million users across 100+ countries. With a selection of over 500 CFD instruments, including Forex, Metals, Futures, Stocks, Indices, and Commodities, we prioritize fair treatment for every trader. Our innovation includes the introduction of BDC tokens, offering users more incentives and investment opportunities, contributing to the development of our ecosystem. BcDana proudly holds the distinction of being the world's first foreign exchange trading platform to issue tokens.
Understanding the tokenomics of BDC COIN (BDC DANA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BDC DANA token's extensive tokenomics now!
