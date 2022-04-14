BDC COIN (BDC DANA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BDC COIN (BDC DANA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BDC COIN (BDC DANA) Information BcDana is a leading global trading platform committed to providing users with an exceptional trading experience. Since 2016, we've played a vital role in brokerage and the Internet industries, serving nearly 10 million users across 100+ countries. With a selection of over 500 CFD instruments, including Forex, Metals, Futures, Stocks, Indices, and Commodities, we prioritize fair treatment for every trader. Our innovation includes the introduction of BDC tokens, offering users more incentives and investment opportunities, contributing to the development of our ecosystem. BcDana proudly holds the distinction of being the world's first foreign exchange trading platform to issue tokens. Official Website: https://www.btcdana.com Buy BDC DANA Now!

BDC COIN (BDC DANA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BDC COIN (BDC DANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.91M $ 8.91M $ 8.91M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 8.91M $ 8.91M $ 8.91M All-Time High: $ 0.00913894 $ 0.00913894 $ 0.00913894 All-Time Low: $ 0.00822997 $ 0.00822997 $ 0.00822997 Current Price: $ 0.00891348 $ 0.00891348 $ 0.00891348 Learn more about BDC COIN (BDC DANA) price

BDC COIN (BDC DANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BDC COIN (BDC DANA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BDC DANA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BDC DANA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BDC DANA's tokenomics, explore BDC DANA token's live price!

BDC DANA Price Prediction Want to know where BDC DANA might be heading? Our BDC DANA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BDC DANA token's Price Prediction now!

