Bean Coin (BEAN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bean Coin (BEAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bean Coin (BEAN) Information BEAN is a community-driven meme token on the Ethereum blockchain, inspired by a uniquely memorable and charismatic coffee bean character full of bold, action-packed spirit. It offers fans a decentralized way to celebrate this dynamic character, designed to make a lasting impact on internet culture with its slogan, "Get Beaned." The token features a renounced contract for permanent security, burned liquidity for enhanced stability, and a deflationary supply that decreases with every transaction. Bean Coin is crafted for collectors, enthusiasts, and vibrant community engagement. Official Website: https://beancoin.vip/ Buy BEAN Now!

Bean Coin (BEAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bean Coin (BEAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.36M $ 1.36M $ 1.36M Total Supply: $ 899.38M $ 899.38M $ 899.38M Circulating Supply: $ 899.38M $ 899.38M $ 899.38M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.36M $ 1.36M $ 1.36M All-Time High: $ 0.00223583 $ 0.00223583 $ 0.00223583 All-Time Low: $ 0.00037985 $ 0.00037985 $ 0.00037985 Current Price: $ 0.0015123 $ 0.0015123 $ 0.0015123 Learn more about Bean Coin (BEAN) price

Bean Coin (BEAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bean Coin (BEAN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEAN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEAN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEAN's tokenomics, explore BEAN token's live price!

BEAN Price Prediction Want to know where BEAN might be heading? Our BEAN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BEAN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!