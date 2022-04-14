Discover key insights into Bean (BEAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Bean (BEAN) Information

The practicality of using Decentralized Finance is limited by the lack of a decentralized, collateral-free stablecoin. Borrowing rates on USD stablecoins remain excessively high, even as supply increases rapidly. Supply cannot meet demand due to collateral requirements.

Beanstalk uses credit instead of collateral to create a decentralized, liquid, blockchain-native asset, which is stable relative to the value of a non-blockchain-native asset.

Beanstalk creates protocol-native financial incentives to encourage participation in peg maintenance and governance without requiring any action from everyday Bean users.