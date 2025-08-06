What is Bear (BEAR)

Bear ($BEAR) is a unique and charming meme coin that has captured the hearts of the cryptocurrency community. It derives its name and inspiration from a lovable canine companion belonging to one of the co-founders of Avalanche, a prominent blockchain platform. The absence of a traditional roadmap sets Bear apart, emphasizing a laid-back and fun approach to its development. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that detail a structured plan for future development, Bear relies on the spontaneous and endearing nature of its canine muse. The absence of a formal roadmap doesn't imply a lack of ambition; rather, it suggests a commitment to embracing the organic growth and community-driven spirit that has become synonymous with meme coins.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Bear (BEAR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Bear (BEAR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Bear (BEAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BEAR token's extensive tokenomics now!