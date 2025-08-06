Bear Price (BEAR)
Bear (BEAR) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BEAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Bear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bear to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bear to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+37.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Bear: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.04%
-10.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bear ($BEAR) is a unique and charming meme coin that has captured the hearts of the cryptocurrency community. It derives its name and inspiration from a lovable canine companion belonging to one of the co-founders of Avalanche, a prominent blockchain platform. The absence of a traditional roadmap sets Bear apart, emphasizing a laid-back and fun approach to its development. Unlike many cryptocurrencies that detail a structured plan for future development, Bear relies on the spontaneous and endearing nature of its canine muse. The absence of a formal roadmap doesn't imply a lack of ambition; rather, it suggests a commitment to embracing the organic growth and community-driven spirit that has become synonymous with meme coins.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bear (BEAR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BEAR token's extensive tokenomics now!
