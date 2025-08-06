What is BEAST SELLER (BEAST)

It's a meme coin from Matt Furie universe Who is Beast Seller? The new face of the Furieverse. You’ve seen the cover of Cortex Vertex - yeah, that’s Beast. Not just on the cover. He is the cover! Beast is pure chaos, cosmic swagger and meme magic rolled into one feral package. Nobody can define him - and that’s exactly the point. He’s not here to explain. He’s here to explode. From the mind of Matt Furie, Beast follows front cover legends like Pepe, Brett, Andy, Landwolf, and Hoppy. Their charts went vertical. Beast is next. History is being drawn. Don’t fade the cover character.

BEAST SELLER (BEAST) Resource Official Website

BEAST SELLER (BEAST) Tokenomics

