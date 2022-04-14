BEATER (BEATR) Tokenomics
BEATR is a token on the Avalanche blockchain that captures the spirit of every scraped-together, duct-taped chapter in our lives. It’s a meme token—but not just for laughs. BEATR celebrates the beater car: that rattling, wheezing ride you prayed would start each morning. The kind of vehicle held together by rust, zip ties, and hope. It’s unreliable, unsightly, and undeniably necessary—just like some of the choices we make in the crypto space.
In a market obsessed with speed, polish, and flashy “Lambo” dreams, BEATR is a reminder that not everyone starts with a clean wallet or pristine portfolio. Sometimes, you limp through the bear market in a dented hatchback with three functioning gears—and that’s okay. BEATR leans into that chaos and honors the hustle. It’s the token you pick up when you’ve been rugged, rekt, and road-worn, but still show up for another day of degenerate trading.
Built on Avalanche for its low fees and fast transactions (because no one driving a beater can afford high gas), BEATR is fueled by a community that’s been through it. It memes the madness and jokes about the journey, but under the hood is a project that values resilience, authenticity, and survival.
Whether you’re cruising or broken down on the side of the road, BEATR is the token that rides with you. It might not get you far fast—but it’ll get you there eventually. Probably. Just check the oil.
Understanding the tokenomics of BEATER (BEATR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BEATR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BEATR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
