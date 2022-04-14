Beaver Coin (BEAVER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Beaver Coin (BEAVER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BEAVER is more than just a memecoin. It's movement! A rebellion against the monotony of traditional beaver life. It's about freedom, fun, and, of course, a little bit of chaos. I'm not like other beavers; there's so much more to life than just building dams. I've learned about blockchain, but I don't have the time to become a builder, so I'm taking a different path. Call me crazy, but the real secret is in the narrative.

Beaver Coin (BEAVER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beaver Coin (BEAVER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 115.00K $ 115.00K $ 115.00K Total Supply: $ 709.65M $ 709.65M $ 709.65M Circulating Supply: $ 694.48M $ 694.48M $ 694.48M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 117.51K $ 117.51K $ 117.51K All-Time High: $ 0.00021349 $ 0.00021349 $ 0.00021349 All-Time Low: $ 0.00015887 $ 0.00015887 $ 0.00015887 Current Price: $ 0.00016543 $ 0.00016543 $ 0.00016543 Learn more about Beaver Coin (BEAVER) price

Beaver Coin (BEAVER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Beaver Coin (BEAVER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEAVER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEAVER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEAVER's tokenomics, explore BEAVER token's live price!

BEAVER Price Prediction Want to know where BEAVER might be heading? Our BEAVER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

