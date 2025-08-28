What is Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER)

CEDEN is a video game publisher, with portfolio companies across gaming, infrastructure and social media. CEDEN has been in business for years delivering successful products and generating revenue from a variety of sources including merger and acquisiton of video game studios and video game title publishing. We recently launched our fully dilluted brand coin, $BEAVER, on Abstract and will be publishing MEGAWEAPON on the chain. We also have AAA quality titles Uncaged: The Jon Jones Brawler, featuring the UFC legend Jon Jones in his debut title, coming soon!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) Resource Official Website

Beavers by CEDEN Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Beavers by CEDEN.

Check the Beavers by CEDEN price prediction now!

BEAVER to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BEAVER token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) How much is Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) worth today? The live BEAVER price in USD is 0.00009341 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BEAVER to USD price? $ 0.00009341 . Check out The current price of BEAVER to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Beavers by CEDEN? The market cap for BEAVER is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BEAVER? The circulating supply of BEAVER is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BEAVER? BEAVER achieved an ATH price of 0.0001305 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BEAVER? BEAVER saw an ATL price of 0.00009183 USD . What is the trading volume of BEAVER? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BEAVER is -- USD . Will BEAVER go higher this year? BEAVER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BEAVER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Beavers by CEDEN (BEAVER) Important Industry Updates