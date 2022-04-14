Bee Trade Finance (BTF) Tokenomics

Bee Trade Finance (BTF) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bee Trade Finance (BTF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Bee Trade Finance (BTF) Information

Bee Trade Finance (BTF) is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange offering the efficiency of a centralized order book. This hybrid approach allows the system to process multiple trades simultaneously, significantly improving transaction speed and efficiency. Unlike traditional decentralized exchanges, where every node must confirm a transaction before it is completed, BTF streamlines the process by enabling simultaneous trade execution without the delays caused by waiting for individual node confirmations. This innovative model combines the transparency and security of decentralized systems with the speed and convenience of centralized exchanges. By addressing scalability and transaction bottlenecks, BTF ensures a seamless trading experience for users, whether they are seasoned investors or newcomers to the crypto space. With its unique design, BTF bridges the gap between decentralized and centralized trading, offering a robust, efficient, and user-friendly platform for managing cryptocurrency trades.

https://beetradeblockchain.com/

Bee Trade Finance (BTF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bee Trade Finance (BTF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.08B
$ 1.08B$ 1.08B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.53B
$ 2.53B$ 2.53B
All-Time High:
$ 3.06
$ 3.06$ 3.06
All-Time Low:
$ 0.02336211
$ 0.02336211$ 0.02336211
Current Price:
$ 2.32
$ 2.32$ 2.32

Bee Trade Finance (BTF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bee Trade Finance (BTF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BTF tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BTF tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.