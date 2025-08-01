What is Beer Frog (FROG)

Beer Frog is a meme project inspired by Matt Furies first frog, presented on his website mattfurie.com on April 16 2004. The idea that this blue eyed frog with blue eyes and a beer belly was the first Matt drew was reason enough to dedicate a token to him. Beer Frog is basically the Nestor of Matt Furie memes. Also known as the FrogFather (referenced to DogeFather - Elon Musk). The project also is a hommage to the original creator, Matt Furie.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Beer Frog (FROG) Resource Official Website

Beer Frog (FROG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Beer Frog (FROG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about FROG token's extensive tokenomics now!