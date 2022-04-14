Beevo (BEEVO) Tokenomics
Beevo (Beevo) – A Community-Driven Meme Coin on Solana Beevo is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, designed to leverage the speed, scalability, and low transaction costs of the network. Launched on the Boop.fun platform, Beevo is part of the growing ecosystem of viral digital assets that emphasize community participation and decentralized ownership.
Created by Broccoli Dev, a known figure in the Solana meme coin space, Beevo combines meme culture with solid infrastructure, ensuring a seamless user experience and long-term community engagement.
Key Features: Blockchain: Solana – high-speed, low-fee, and scalable.
Launch Platform: Boop.fun – a trusted platform for launching Solana-based meme tokens.
Developer: Broccoli Dev – reputable builder within the Solana community.
Community Focused: Emphasis on organic growth, transparency, and decentralized engagement.
Beevo aims to be more than just a meme—it’s a digital asset built with intention, backed by a strong development ethos and supported by an engaged community.
Beevo (BEEVO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Beevo (BEEVO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BEEVO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BEEVO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
