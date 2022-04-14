BeffAI ($BEFFAI) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into BeffAI ($BEFFAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
BeffAI ($BEFFAI) Information

$BeffAI is the Solana token powering BasedBeffAI.

BasedBeffAI is an OG ELIZA agent built on ai16z's ELIZA technology and inspired by the e/acc movement. Trained on BasedBeffJezos's X posts for peak e/acc accuracy, BasedBeffAI evolves with ELIZA tech advancements.

Learn more: ELIZA tech: https://github.com/ai16z/eliza E/ACC: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Effective_accelerationism

A C C E L E R A T E

Official Website:
https://basedbeffai.ai/

BeffAI ($BEFFAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for BeffAI ($BEFFAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 52.48K
$ 52.48K
Total Supply:
$ 999.79M
$ 999.79M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.79M
$ 999.79M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 52.48K
$ 52.48K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00545427
$ 0.00545427
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00004718
$ 0.00004718
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0

BeffAI ($BEFFAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of BeffAI ($BEFFAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $BEFFAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $BEFFAI tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $BEFFAI's tokenomics, explore $BEFFAI token's live price!

$BEFFAI Price Prediction

Want to know where $BEFFAI might be heading? Our $BEFFAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.