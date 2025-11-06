Belgian Malinois (BELG) Price Information (USD)

Belgian Malinois (BELG) real-time price is $2.58. Over the past 24 hours, BELG traded between a low of $ 0.985953 and a high of $ 3.11, showing active market volatility. BELG's all-time high price is $ 3.62, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02682373.

In terms of short-term performance, BELG has changed by -10.95% over the past hour, +161.49% over 24 hours, and +395.38% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Belgian Malinois (BELG) Market Information

The current Market Cap of Belgian Malinois is $ 2.55M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BELG is 929.43K, with a total supply of 959434.3496756896. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.63M.