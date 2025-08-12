believe coin Price (BELIEVE)
believe coin (BELIEVE) is currently trading at 0.00129153 USD with a market cap of $ 1.29M USD. BELIEVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BELIEVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BELIEVE price information.
During today, the price change of believe coin to USD was $ +0.00012502.
In the past 30 days, the price change of believe coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of believe coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of believe coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00012502
|+10.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of believe coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.81%
+10.72%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
