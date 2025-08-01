Believe In Something Price (BIS)
Believe In Something (BIS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 799.96K USD. BIS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Believe In Something to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Believe In Something to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Believe In Something to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Believe In Something to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.39%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+13.51%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+89.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Believe In Something: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-8.39%
-1.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The ethos of SPX6900 is 'Stop trading and start believing in something'. Back in March, a mysterious guy that goes by the handle @spxinsider made this coin. However, he wanted to see if the community would truly believe in a coin without any socials and this caused the project to drop in attention. With baproll's and Murad's popularization of the phrase 'believe in something' during the meteoric rise of SPX6900, the $bis team decided to step in and create a movement of believing.
Understanding the tokenomics of Believe In Something (BIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BIS token's extensive tokenomics now!
