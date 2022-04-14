Bella Bumper (BUMPER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Bella Bumper (BUMPER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Bella Bumper (BUMPER) Information Bella Bumper is a community-driven meme coin inspired by the fun and playful world of cars and racing. Born from the Nummus Aeternita community, it represents a humorous take on the “wen Lambo” culture, highlighting the journey before reaching the dream car. While primarily a meme token, Bella Bumper’s purpose is to engage its community through creative campaigns, social interaction, and gamified initiatives around car-themed content, with a focus on entertainment, engagement, and community growth. Official Website: https://bellabumper.xyz/ Buy BUMPER Now!

Bella Bumper (BUMPER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bella Bumper (BUMPER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.96M $ 2.96M $ 2.96M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.96M $ 2.96M $ 2.96M All-Time High: $ 0.00667841 $ 0.00667841 $ 0.00667841 All-Time Low: $ 0.0020678 $ 0.0020678 $ 0.0020678 Current Price: $ 0.0059146 $ 0.0059146 $ 0.0059146 Learn more about Bella Bumper (BUMPER) price

Bella Bumper (BUMPER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Bella Bumper (BUMPER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUMPER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUMPER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUMPER's tokenomics, explore BUMPER token's live price!

BUMPER Price Prediction Want to know where BUMPER might be heading? Our BUMPER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BUMPER token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!