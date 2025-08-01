Belt Price (BELT)
Belt (BELT) is currently trading at 0.053732 USD with a market cap of $ 580.24K USD. BELT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BELT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BELT price information.
During today, the price change of Belt to USD was $ -0.00262241493574636.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Belt to USD was $ +0.0079711045.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Belt to USD was $ +0.0059738861.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Belt to USD was $ +0.00880791801879928.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00262241493574636
|-4.65%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0079711045
|+14.83%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0059738861
|+11.12%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00880791801879928
|+19.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Belt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.61%
-4.65%
+0.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Belt (BELT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.
|1 BELT to VND
₫1,413.95758
|1 BELT to AUD
A$0.0832846
|1 BELT to GBP
￡0.040299
|1 BELT to EUR
€0.04674684
|1 BELT to USD
$0.053732
|1 BELT to MYR
RM0.22943564
|1 BELT to TRY
₺2.1842058
|1 BELT to JPY
¥8.0598
|1 BELT to ARS
ARS$73.70633368
|1 BELT to RUB
₽4.30876908
|1 BELT to INR
₹4.69778876
|1 BELT to IDR
Rp880.85231808
|1 BELT to KRW
₩75.57190872
|1 BELT to PHP
₱3.13042632
|1 BELT to EGP
￡E.2.61244984
|1 BELT to BRL
R$0.30036188
|1 BELT to CAD
C$0.07415016
|1 BELT to BDT
৳6.56497576
|1 BELT to NGN
₦82.28464748
|1 BELT to UAH
₴2.24008708
|1 BELT to VES
Bs6.609036
|1 BELT to CLP
$52.281236
|1 BELT to PKR
Rs15.23409664
|1 BELT to KZT
₸29.21784964
|1 BELT to THB
฿1.76348424
|1 BELT to TWD
NT$1.6092734
|1 BELT to AED
د.إ0.19719644
|1 BELT to CHF
Fr0.04352292
|1 BELT to HKD
HK$0.42125888
|1 BELT to MAD
.د.م0.49003584
|1 BELT to MXN
$1.0182214
|1 BELT to PLN
zł0.201495
|1 BELT to RON
лв0.23857008
|1 BELT to SEK
kr0.52711092
|1 BELT to BGN
лв0.09188172
|1 BELT to HUF
Ft18.833066
|1 BELT to CZK
Kč1.15631264
|1 BELT to KWD
د.ك0.016441992
|1 BELT to ILS
₪0.18322612