BCN tokens initated from 7.7.2021 with private sale and followed by a public sale, then the first release of product was launched in 6.2.2022 BCN token is a main currency for a multichain DEX which also provides NFT market and facilitates blockchain based games. BCN token soon will migrate to its own didicated blockchain (https://bemscan.io), which provide faster and more afordable transactions with its PoA algorithm infrastracture. BCN also will act as governance instrument on limited but effective parts of bemchain blockchain to regulate it with market fluctuations. There are also staking and yeildfarming planned for the migration to bemchain with BCN.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BCN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BCN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
