bemo is a non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. It is the first liquid staking application on TON. bemo allows users to stake TON tokens and receive stTON tokens in return, which can be freely used in DeFi while continuously earning staking rewards. Users stake TON tokens in the bemo app. After confirming the transaction, they receive stTON tokens, representing their share in the staking pool. The amount of stTON received is determined by the smart contract based on the current stTON/TON exchange rate. The staked TON tokens join the overall staking pool, which supports the TON blockchain. For this, they receive rewards. After each validation round, the rewards, minus the bemo fee, are added to the staking pool, increasing its size. As the staking pool grows, so does the price of stTON. The bemo Incentive Program aims to engage users and deepen their understanding of DeFi on the TON blockchain. With bemo, you already earn staking rewards and additional yield on your stTON in DeFi. The incentive program allows users to earn stXP for actions with stTON tokens: minting, holding, providing liquidity for DEX, and lending. In Q4 2024, users will be able to convert stXP into $BMO tokens.
bemo Staked TON (STTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of bemo Staked TON (STTON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of STTON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many STTON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
