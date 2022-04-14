Bemo (BMTON) Tokenomics
Bemo (BMTON) Information
bemo is a non-custodial liquid staking protocol built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain. It is the first liquid staking application on TON that allows you to stake native TON tokens and, in return, get bmTON tokens which you can use freely in DeFi. The price of the bmTON token to TON increases with the staking rewards accrued after each validation round by bemo protocol.
bemo protocol is a set of smart contracts on the TON blockchain. These contracts are responsible for: TON deposits and withdrawals Minting and burning of the bmTON tokens Transfer of TON tokens to the participating validators Receipt of the staking fees Validation and protocol fee calculation and distribution bmTON vs TON price and exchange rate calculation Key components of bemo are the application’s set of smart contracts and the bmTON token.
Bemo (BMTON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bemo (BMTON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Bemo (BMTON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Bemo (BMTON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BMTON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BMTON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BMTON's tokenomics, explore BMTON token's live price!
BMTON Price Prediction
Want to know where BMTON might be heading? Our BMTON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.