What is Benzene (BZN)

War Riders is a massively multiplayer online (MMO) game based on earning cryptocurrency, customizing vehicles and battling opponents. Players can build their own customized war vehicles from scratch and use them to mine and attack enemies for the in-game currency, Benzene (BZN). Most of the in-game items are non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which are scarce and unique. The game is based on the Ethereum network. Players can mine for BZN by driving through waypoints or raiding other players' coins. BZN has a finite supply and unique ""burning"" mechanism enforced by a smart contract. Benzene is used to buy better in-game weapons, additional garage spaces, nitro-boost, and other upgrades.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Benzene (BZN) Resource Official Website

Benzene (BZN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Benzene (BZN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BZN token's extensive tokenomics now!