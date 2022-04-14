Beoble (BBL) Tokenomics
Beoble (BBL) Information
demo video: https://youtu.be/EAzkZuOAUZg
beoble is a revolutionary Web3 social platform, designed to provide enhanced decentralised wallet-to-wallet communication. With a suite of innovative features such as earn, follow, discover and a rewards-based model tailored for the web3 community, beoble prioritizes user privacy, security, and contribution.
As web3 people are at the core of every messaging product, we are putting user experience first and foremost:
- beoble is community-owned.
- beoble delivers Web3 communication capabilities with Web2 user experience.
- beoble do not compromise on privacy and data security.
BBL token allows innovative circulation of chatroom economy. beoble lets users earn points from interactions, with users accumulating shares in chatrooms based on their active contributions. The more they engage, the more their chatroom share increases, ensuring that any revenue the chatroom generates, including entrance fees, is equitably distributed among members. BBL generated from engagement and participation in activities can then be redeemed for purchasing utilities, access to premium features, playing games, or donated to other users to foster a sense of community and reward.
beoble provides messaging & social modules with APIs and SDKs for Web 3.0. With beoble, Web 3.0 services can easily integrate messaging and social profile functionalities into their services in 5 minutes.
beoble's core features as an infrastructure include:
- modularized wallet-to-wallet messaging
- modularized social profile and DID
- modularized CS tool (web3 Zendesk / Intercom)
beoble offers seamless integration with any native dApps with our API/SDK modules with the following benefits:
- effortless UI integration with our API/SDK modules with native social features and improved user experience
- adds in-app organic engagement to native dApps, which improves user retention & user acquisition
Beoble (BBL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Beoble (BBL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Beoble (BBL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Beoble (BBL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BBL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BBL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.