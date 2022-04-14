BEPE (BEPE) Tokenomics
Highest liquidity memecoin on Chia Blockchain Top 3 volume memecoin on Chia Blockchain the tokens have been fully distributed to the Chia community, this is a community memecoin. 400 $XCH or 40% of the LP has been burned so this is a trusted memecoin in the Chia Blockchain. we have over 500 gifs and memes, we have over 20 NFT projects on bepe on Chia and Base we have twitter spaces and VCs on telegram regularly we have also been in contact with Navals team on telegram who may be helping us to grow we want to educate the world about chia blockchain and bram cohen, why is new blockchain so great and we are doing this through BEPE memecoin we have 8 devs in the team who have built bridges, dex, discord bots, telegram bot from ground up Unleashing the Power of Memecoins Welcome to Bepe Army, where memes meet cryptocurrency innovation. Dive into the world of digital assets with a twist of humor and community spirit.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BEPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BEPE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
