BEPE (BEPE) Information

Highest liquidity memecoin on Chia Blockchain Top 3 volume memecoin on Chia Blockchain the tokens have been fully distributed to the Chia community, this is a community memecoin. 400 $XCH or 40% of the LP has been burned so this is a trusted memecoin in the Chia Blockchain. we have over 500 gifs and memes, we have over 20 NFT projects on bepe on Chia and Base we have twitter spaces and VCs on telegram regularly we have also been in contact with Navals team on telegram who may be helping us to grow we want to educate the world about chia blockchain and bram cohen, why is new blockchain so great and we are doing this through BEPE memecoin we have 8 devs in the team who have built bridges, dex, discord bots, telegram bot from ground up Unleashing the Power of Memecoins Welcome to Bepe Army, where memes meet cryptocurrency innovation. Dive into the world of digital assets with a twist of humor and community spirit.