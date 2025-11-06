ExchangeDEX+
The live ber price today is 0.00058721 USD. Track real-time BER to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

More About BER

BER Price Info

What is BER

BER Official Website

BER Tokenomics

BER Price Forecast

ber Price (BER)

1 BER to USD Live Price:

$0.00058621
$0.00058621
-1.00%1D
USD
ber (BER) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:21:41 (UTC+8)

ber (BER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00058367
$ 0.00058367
24H Low
$ 0.00061384
$ 0.00061384
24H High

$ 0.00058367
$ 0.00058367

$ 0.00061384
$ 0.00061384

$ 0.00065549
$ 0.00065549

$ 0.00040654
$ 0.00040654

-0.87%

-1.44%

-2.51%

-2.51%

ber (BER) real-time price is $0.00058721. Over the past 24 hours, BER traded between a low of $ 0.00058367 and a high of $ 0.00061384, showing active market volatility. BER's all-time high price is $ 0.00065549, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00040654.

In terms of short-term performance, BER has changed by -0.87% over the past hour, -1.44% over 24 hours, and -2.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ber (BER) Market Information

$ 583.80K
$ 583.80K

--
--

$ 583.80K
$ 583.80K

994.26M
994.26M

994,262,488.617014
994,262,488.617014

The current Market Cap of ber is $ 583.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BER is 994.26M, with a total supply of 994262488.617014. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 583.80K.

ber (BER) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ber to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ber to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ber to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ber to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.44%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is ber (BER)

Bersolcoin, or simply $BER, began not as a project, but as a story — the story of a dog so fluffy it looked like a bear, a viral Internet icon loved across Instagram and Web2. What started as laughter and love for a cute animal evolved into something much larger: a symbol of community, creativity, and the power of digital culture to build real-world value.

BER was born on the Solana blockchain, a fast, eco-friendly network that perfectly fits the energy of a new generation of memecoins. But unlike most meme projects that fade as quickly as they rise, BER is built to last — blending viral character IP with blockchain technology to create a cross-media brand that bridges Web2 and Web3.

Behind BER stands a dedicated creative and technical team who have been building the “Berverse” — a growing ecosystem of art, games, collectibles, and NFTs inspired by the original Ber character. The team’s mission is simple: to turn a beloved Internet meme into a global character brand, much like Hello Kitty or Doge, but with modern Web3 foundations.

Over the past year, BER has expanded beyond a token into a movement:

NFT collections that feature unique Ber expressions, traits, and accessories — digitally hand-crafted and AI-enhanced in Thailand.

Games and interactive experiences, including “Berserker Backstab Run,” where the character comes to life as a playable hero.

AI-powered art generation and creative tools that let the community imagine new forms of Ber — from chibi versions to 3D plushies.

A token-driven economy that rewards creativity, loyalty, and participation within the Ber ecosystem.

The heart of BER lies in its community and humor. Every meme, every post, every fan-made artwork adds to the legend of the bear-dog. But beneath the fun is a serious vision: to build a Web3-native intellectual property (IP) that thrives across entertainment, gaming, and merchandise — where the token itself becomes the beating heart of a new digital brand economy.

Today, Bersolcoin.com serves as the official hub of this growing world — showcasing the latest art drops, token analytics, and community tools. With a strong development roadmap and active collaborations across NFT and gaming circles, BER continues to evolve from memecoin to metabrand.

As Web3 matures, the projects that endure will be the ones that create culture, not just hype. Bersolcoin represents that shift — from a viral dog-bear to a decentralized character loved by thousands.

BER isn’t just another token. It’s a face, a story, and a future built on Solana. Welcome to the Berverse.

ber (BER) Resource

Official Website

ber Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ber (BER) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ber (BER) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ber.

Check the ber price prediction now!

BER to Local Currencies

ber (BER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ber (BER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BER token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ber (BER)

How much is ber (BER) worth today?
The live BER price in USD is 0.00058721 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current BER to USD price?
The current price of BER to USD is $ 0.00058721. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ber?
The market cap for BER is $ 583.80K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of BER?
The circulating supply of BER is 994.26M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BER?
BER achieved an ATH price of 0.00065549 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BER?
BER saw an ATL price of 0.00040654 USD.
What is the trading volume of BER?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BER is -- USD.
Will BER go higher this year?
BER might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BER price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 21:21:41 (UTC+8)

$103,125.98

$3,377.98

$160.21

$1.0003

$1,479.34

$103,125.98

$3,377.98

$2.3012

$160.21

$1.0696

$0.00000

$0.00000

$30.60

$4.681

$0.1626

$0.034380

$4.681

$0.1626

$0.000005000

$0.31349

