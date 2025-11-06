ber Price (BER)
ber (BER) real-time price is $0.00058721. Over the past 24 hours, BER traded between a low of $ 0.00058367 and a high of $ 0.00061384, showing active market volatility. BER's all-time high price is $ 0.00065549, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00040654.
In terms of short-term performance, BER has changed by -0.87% over the past hour, -1.44% over 24 hours, and -2.51% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of ber is $ 583.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BER is 994.26M, with a total supply of 994262488.617014. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 583.80K.
During today, the price change of ber to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ber to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ber to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ber to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.44%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Bersolcoin, or simply $BER, began not as a project, but as a story — the story of a dog so fluffy it looked like a bear, a viral Internet icon loved across Instagram and Web2. What started as laughter and love for a cute animal evolved into something much larger: a symbol of community, creativity, and the power of digital culture to build real-world value.
BER was born on the Solana blockchain, a fast, eco-friendly network that perfectly fits the energy of a new generation of memecoins. But unlike most meme projects that fade as quickly as they rise, BER is built to last — blending viral character IP with blockchain technology to create a cross-media brand that bridges Web2 and Web3.
Behind BER stands a dedicated creative and technical team who have been building the “Berverse” — a growing ecosystem of art, games, collectibles, and NFTs inspired by the original Ber character. The team’s mission is simple: to turn a beloved Internet meme into a global character brand, much like Hello Kitty or Doge, but with modern Web3 foundations.
Over the past year, BER has expanded beyond a token into a movement:
NFT collections that feature unique Ber expressions, traits, and accessories — digitally hand-crafted and AI-enhanced in Thailand.
Games and interactive experiences, including “Berserker Backstab Run,” where the character comes to life as a playable hero.
AI-powered art generation and creative tools that let the community imagine new forms of Ber — from chibi versions to 3D plushies.
A token-driven economy that rewards creativity, loyalty, and participation within the Ber ecosystem.
The heart of BER lies in its community and humor. Every meme, every post, every fan-made artwork adds to the legend of the bear-dog. But beneath the fun is a serious vision: to build a Web3-native intellectual property (IP) that thrives across entertainment, gaming, and merchandise — where the token itself becomes the beating heart of a new digital brand economy.
Today, Bersolcoin.com serves as the official hub of this growing world — showcasing the latest art drops, token analytics, and community tools. With a strong development roadmap and active collaborations across NFT and gaming circles, BER continues to evolve from memecoin to metabrand.
As Web3 matures, the projects that endure will be the ones that create culture, not just hype. Bersolcoin represents that shift — from a viral dog-bear to a decentralized character loved by thousands.
BER isn’t just another token. It’s a face, a story, and a future built on Solana. Welcome to the Berverse.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-05 17:18:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
