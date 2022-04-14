Berabot (BBOT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Berabot (BBOT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Berabot (BBOT) Information First Telegram sniping & trading bot on Berachain Allow us to introduce our Berabot project on Berachain. This initiative is designed to benefit every bera user by enhancing their trading flow for a more streamlined experience. Berabot stands out as the inaugural and exclusive trading bot to debut on Berachain. This intricately crafted trading bot is tailored to provide an unparalleled trading experience by seamlessly combining traditional trading conventions with the dynamic functionalities of Telegram bots. Official Website: https://berabot.co/ Whitepaper: https://berabot.gitbook.io/berabot Buy BBOT Now!

Berabot (BBOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Berabot (BBOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.38K $ 5.38K $ 5.38K Total Supply: $ 10.00M $ 10.00M $ 10.00M Circulating Supply: $ 4.36M $ 4.36M $ 4.36M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 12.33K $ 12.33K $ 12.33K All-Time High: $ 0.244868 $ 0.244868 $ 0.244868 All-Time Low: $ 0.00120991 $ 0.00120991 $ 0.00120991 Current Price: $ 0.00124135 $ 0.00124135 $ 0.00124135 Learn more about Berabot (BBOT) price

Berabot (BBOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Berabot (BBOT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BBOT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BBOT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BBOT's tokenomics, explore BBOT token's live price!

