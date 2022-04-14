Beradrome (BERO) Tokenomics
Beradrome is Berachain’s native restaking & liquidity marketplace, enabling ecosystem projects to build deeper liquidity for less, liquidation free HONEY loans and a flywheel boosted by its Berachain validator set.
The platform introduces an innovative token structure, encompassing BERO, hiBERO, and oBERO tokens, each presenting users with diverse advantages and motivations. The supply of BERO tokens is algorithmically controlled via a bonding curve mechanism, ensuring a stable foundation for BERO tokens while providing liquidity at market-driven rates.
Understanding the tokenomics of Beradrome (BERO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BERO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BERO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
