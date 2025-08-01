BeraFi Price (BERAFI)
BeraFi (BERAFI) is currently trading at 0,00003746 USD with a market cap of $ 6,67K USD. BERAFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of BeraFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BeraFi to USD was $ +0,0000189307.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BeraFi to USD was $ -0,0000082005.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BeraFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0,0000189307
|+50,54%
|60 Days
|$ -0,0000082005
|-21,89%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BeraFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+11,51%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BeraFi is a DeFi platform built on Berachain, designed to simplify trading and asset management through account abstraction, social logins, and gas-sponsored transactions. It aggregates liquidity across Berachain DEXes to ensure optimal pricing and enables batch transactions, allowing users to swap multiple tokens in a single step. By removing traditional wallet setup requirements and streamlining approvals, BeraFi enhances accessibility and security. The platform’s automation reduces the need for manual interactions, making DeFi as intuitive as Web2 applications. BeraFi also introduces the $BERAFI token, which supports governance, liquidity incentives, and a buyback mechanism to sustain ecosystem growth.
