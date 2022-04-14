BeraFi (BERAFI) Tokenomics
BeraFi is a DeFi platform built on Berachain, designed to simplify trading and asset management through account abstraction, social logins, and gas-sponsored transactions. It aggregates liquidity across Berachain DEXes to ensure optimal pricing and enables batch transactions, allowing users to swap multiple tokens in a single step. By removing traditional wallet setup requirements and streamlining approvals, BeraFi enhances accessibility and security. The platform’s automation reduces the need for manual interactions, making DeFi as intuitive as Web2 applications. BeraFi also introduces the $BERAFI token, which supports governance, liquidity incentives, and a buyback mechanism to sustain ecosystem growth.
Understanding the tokenomics of BeraFi (BERAFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BERAFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BERAFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
