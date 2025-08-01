What is BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO)

Beramonium is a premier Berachain-native gaming studio, building a multi-game ecosystem powered by Berachain. The first title, Beramonium Chronicles: Gemhunters, is an idle-RPG with Play & Earn (P&E) mechanics, where players send NFT-based Characters on missions to earn Gems and Equipment. These rewards enhance gameplay and unlock additional benefits within the Berachain ecosystem. Expanding on this foundation, Beramonium Chronicles: Adventures introduces a full-3D RPG designed to bridge the gap between web2 and web3 gaming. With seamless blockchain integration, players can engage at their own pace: in casual and fun way or through "degen way" with advanced economics & game-theory. $BERAMO is at the center of the Beramonium ecosystem. It's a heavily deflationary token that powers in-game mechanics. Beramonium aims to redefine sustainable web3 gaming by leveraging Berachain’s Proof of Liquidity (PoL) to create a positive-sum rewards system rather than relying on traditional player-extractive models.

BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BeramoniumCoin (BERAMO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BERAMO token's extensive tokenomics now!