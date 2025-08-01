What is BERATARDIO (BERATARDIO)

Beratardio (BERATARDIO) is a community-driven memecoin launched on Berachain, known for its unfiltered humor, cultural significance, and decentralized engagement. Emerging as the first memecoin to graduate from Kodiak’s Panda Factory, Beratardio has established itself as a grassroots project built and operated by its dedicated community of holders, known as beratards. The project embraces the culture of internet absurdity, incorporating elements of memes, decentralized governance, and community-driven initiatives rather than traditional utility. With a strong presence in the Berachain ecosystem, Beratardio thrives as a purely social and memetic token, evolving organically through its community’s participation.

