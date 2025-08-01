BERATARDIO Price (BERATARDIO)
BERATARDIO (BERATARDIO) is currently trading at 0.00001425 USD with a market cap of $ 14.25K USD. BERATARDIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BERATARDIO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BERATARDIO price information.
During today, the price change of BERATARDIO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BERATARDIO to USD was $ +0.0000031253.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BERATARDIO to USD was $ -0.0000048971.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BERATARDIO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000031253
|+21.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000048971
|-34.36%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BERATARDIO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.01%
-17.94%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Beratardio (BERATARDIO) is a community-driven memecoin launched on Berachain, known for its unfiltered humor, cultural significance, and decentralized engagement. Emerging as the first memecoin to graduate from Kodiak’s Panda Factory, Beratardio has established itself as a grassroots project built and operated by its dedicated community of holders, known as beratards. The project embraces the culture of internet absurdity, incorporating elements of memes, decentralized governance, and community-driven initiatives rather than traditional utility. With a strong presence in the Berachain ecosystem, Beratardio thrives as a purely social and memetic token, evolving organically through its community’s participation.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
