What is BergerDoge (BERGERDOGE)

BergerDoge is an BEP20 token which started on the Binance Smart Chain Oct 29, 2022. The max supply is 420 quadrillion and one of its key functionalities is its Decentralized usage rewards mechanism. For every active user transaction a 4% $BergerDoge reward is granted to holders’ Decentralized wallets only, fostering a healthy Distrubuted network and community usage. The more $BergerDoge is actively used, the more rewards are granted! . In addition, who buy $BergerDoge there will be a chance to receive extremely large rewards, the rewards will be distributed every 2 days (1% each transaction for rewards pool).

