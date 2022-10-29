BergerDoge (BERGERDOGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BergerDoge (BERGERDOGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BergerDoge (BERGERDOGE) Information BergerDoge is an BEP20 token which started on the Binance Smart Chain Oct 29, 2022. The max supply is 420 quadrillion and one of its key functionalities is its Decentralized usage rewards mechanism. For every active user transaction a 4% $BergerDoge reward is granted to holders' Decentralized wallets only, fostering a healthy Distrubuted network and community usage. The more $BergerDoge is actively used, the more rewards are granted! . In addition, who buy $BergerDoge there will be a chance to receive extremely large rewards, the rewards will be distributed every 2 days (1% each transaction for rewards pool). Official Website: https://bergerdoge.com/

BergerDoge (BERGERDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BergerDoge (BERGERDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 420,000.00T $ 420,000.00T $ 420,000.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 106.28K $ 106.28K $ 106.28K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about BergerDoge (BERGERDOGE) price

BergerDoge (BERGERDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BergerDoge (BERGERDOGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BERGERDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BERGERDOGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

