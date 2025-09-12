What is Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX)

"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that. xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock. xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Berkshire Hathaway xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Berkshire Hathaway xStock.

Check the Berkshire Hathaway xStock price prediction now!

BRK.BX to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BRK.BX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) How much is Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) worth today? The live BRK.BX price in USD is 499.8 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BRK.BX to USD price? $ 499.8 . Check out The current price of BRK.BX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Berkshire Hathaway xStock? The market cap for BRK.BX is $ 460.79K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BRK.BX? The circulating supply of BRK.BX is 921.96 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BRK.BX? BRK.BX achieved an ATH price of 499.77 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BRK.BX? BRK.BX saw an ATL price of 490.56 USD . What is the trading volume of BRK.BX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BRK.BX is -- USD . Will BRK.BX go higher this year? BRK.BX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BRK.BX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Berkshire Hathaway xStock (BRK.BX) Important Industry Updates