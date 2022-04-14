Bermuda Shorts (SHORT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Bermuda Shorts (SHORT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Bermuda Shorts (SHORT) Information

BSC needs something new and unique memecoin tokenomics!

Introducing @bscwearshorts Bermuda Shorts

Ticker: $SHORT Contract Address: 0xACee924Ec7FCEB684369519e2d135DB2eAabE192

Tokenomics: 4 TRILLION

99.9% will be sent to CZ's wallet 0.08% for Liquidity 0.02% for CEX listings

I personally added 80 BNB Liquidity and will be locked for 4 months.

Don’t short the market—just buy $SHORT instead. 🩳

Tired of memecoin PvPs and drama? Try $SHORT—no PVP, just building a culture.

$SHORT dev sent 99.9% of the supply to CZ—better than $SHIB dev sending 50% of the supply to Vitalik.

Join Telegram: https://t.me/BERMUDASHORT

Official Website:
https://shortcoin.vip/

Bermuda Shorts (SHORT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Bermuda Shorts (SHORT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 67.99K
Total Supply:
$ 4.00T
Circulating Supply:
$ 4.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 67.99M
All-Time High:
$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Bermuda Shorts (SHORT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Bermuda Shorts (SHORT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHORT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHORT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SHORT's tokenomics, explore SHORT token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.