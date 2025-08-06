What is BeromesButt (BUTT)

BurrBear is the one-stop stablecoin shop on Berachain, building the Curve++ for the Berachain ecosystem. We've created a memcoin for the entire Berachain ecosystem while we wait for Berachain mainnet to launch in 2025, and it's taken off! Please find the "lore" from our community, below: We asked intern to deploy $BURR but intern accidentally typed $BUTT instead. $BUTT is BurrBear's memecoin on Base. Not a testnet token. Utility? It's Berome Powell's BUTT. Have fun buying Berome's BUTT.

BeromesButt (BUTT) Resource Official Website

