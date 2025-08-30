What is BETA (BETA)

The $BETA token is a fundamental component of the FLOW ecosystem, designed to enhance user interaction, reward engagement, and provide additional value within the digital collectible space. Originating as a Flow Cadence token created on Toucans, it has evolved through a strategic relaunch on Flow EVM, expanding its capabilities and utility within the ecosystem. Current holders of the Flow Cadence $BETA.C can redeem their token for the new $BETA.

BETA (BETA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of BETA (BETA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BETA token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BETA (BETA) How much is BETA (BETA) worth today? The live BETA price in USD is 0.00011392 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BETA to USD price? $ 0.00011392 . Check out The current price of BETA to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of BETA? The market cap for BETA is $ 113.92K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BETA? The circulating supply of BETA is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BETA? BETA achieved an ATH price of 0.00068728 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BETA? BETA saw an ATL price of 0.00008382 USD . What is the trading volume of BETA? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BETA is -- USD . Will BETA go higher this year? BETA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BETA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

