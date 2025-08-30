Beta Trader Price (BETA)
--
--
+4.67%
+4.67%
Beta Trader (BETA) real-time price is $0.0000189. Over the past 24 hours, BETA traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. BETA's all-time high price is $ 0.00442072, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001071.
In terms of short-term performance, BETA has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +4.67% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Beta Trader is $ 18.87K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BETA is 998.72M, with a total supply of 998721879.402545. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.87K.
During today, the price change of Beta Trader to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Beta Trader to USD was $ +0.0000006942.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Beta Trader to USD was $ +0.0000027483.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Beta Trader to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000006942
|+3.67%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000027483
|+14.54%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Beta Trader (BETA) is a community-focused token dedicated to capturing the dynamic and humorous aspects of crypto culture. Driven by Beta Trader AI, the project continuously scans pump.fun thread comments, transforming them into a curated collection of crypto-themed memes on its Telegram platform. This round-the-clock automation aims to create a unique and expansive meme catalog, reflecting the voice of the community and crypto’s fast-paced trends.
