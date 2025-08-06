Beyond Gaming Price (BDG)
Beyond Gaming (BDG) is currently trading at 0.00089604 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BDG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BDG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BDG price information.
During today, the price change of Beyond Gaming to USD was $ +0.00027541.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Beyond Gaming to USD was $ -0.0003949058.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Beyond Gaming to USD was $ -0.0006433953.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Beyond Gaming to USD was $ -0.0015111862934963086.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00027541
|+44.38%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003949058
|-44.07%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006433953
|-71.80%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0015111862934963086
|-62.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of Beyond Gaming: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.44%
+44.38%
+26.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Beyond Gaming (BDG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BDG token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 BDG to VND
₫23.5792926
|1 BDG to AUD
A$0.0013709412
|1 BDG to GBP
￡0.00067203
|1 BDG to EUR
€0.000761634
|1 BDG to USD
$0.00089604
|1 BDG to MYR
RM0.0037812888
|1 BDG to TRY
₺0.0364329864
|1 BDG to JPY
¥0.13171788
|1 BDG to ARS
ARS$1.1963119644
|1 BDG to RUB
₽0.0718534476
|1 BDG to INR
₹0.0785737476
|1 BDG to IDR
Rp14.6891779776
|1 BDG to KRW
₩1.2427716384
|1 BDG to PHP
₱0.0513072504
|1 BDG to EGP
￡E.0.0434400192
|1 BDG to BRL
R$0.0049013388
|1 BDG to CAD
C$0.0012275748
|1 BDG to BDT
৳0.1090391076
|1 BDG to NGN
₦1.370089962
|1 BDG to UAH
₴0.037275264
|1 BDG to VES
Bs0.11290104
|1 BDG to CLP
$0.8691588
|1 BDG to PKR
Rs0.2544036768
|1 BDG to KZT
₸0.4814781336
|1 BDG to THB
฿0.0289779336
|1 BDG to TWD
NT$0.0268095168
|1 BDG to AED
د.إ0.0032884668
|1 BDG to CHF
Fr0.000716832
|1 BDG to HKD
HK$0.0070249536
|1 BDG to MAD
.د.م0.0081270828
|1 BDG to MXN
$0.0166753044
|1 BDG to PLN
zł0.0032884668
|1 BDG to RON
лв0.0039067344
|1 BDG to SEK
kr0.0086288652
|1 BDG to BGN
лв0.0015053472
|1 BDG to HUF
Ft0.3066517692
|1 BDG to CZK
Kč0.0189333252
|1 BDG to KWD
د.ك0.0002732922
|1 BDG to ILS
₪0.0030734172