What Is BH Network (BHAT-c1fde3)?
BH Network startup is a web 3.0 company hub that aims to build products on the Elrond Network blockchain. The main fuel for all these products will be the BHAT token - the utility governance token for the BH Network hub.
The first product focuses on fixing the problems of freelancers: They face FIAT marketplace issues such as high fees, bias toward established sellers, long wait times, and fraudulent chargebacks. Blockchain technology and custom algorithms will reduce those issues to almost zero, providing freelancers and their customers with a safe, fair, and fast new marketplace.
Second, the BHero Launchpad is a regulated incubator gateway for projects willing to enter into the cryptocurrency sphere. The team will rigorously vet each project before offering the most disruptive and valuable projects with assistance and guidance in becoming legally compliant and prepared in every aspect of web3 business before having the final step - the public sale within the launchpad.
Understanding the tokenomics of BHNetwork (BHAT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BHAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BHAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
