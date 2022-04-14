Discover key insights into Biao on BNBChain (BIAO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Biao on BNBChain (BIAO) Information

WHAT IS $BIAO? The comic originated with Wang Nima, the pseudonymous creator of Baozou Manhua, a rage comic-style webtoon site founded in 2008.

LONGEST LASTING MEME Wang's website has rapidly grown, boasting nearly 9 million Weibo fans and nearly a billion video views. It now features popular actors, including Chinese singer Jacky Cheung.

the “pepe” of china Like Pepe, $BIAO has been around for a decade, evoking nostalgia as a timeless meme. While Pepe dominated the West with its humor and adaptations, $BIAO now does the same in China.

THE BNB CHain $BIAO, a legendary Chinese meme, is thriving on the BNB Chain, which is dominated by Chinese traders. With deep cultural relevance, it's becoming the "Pepe of the East."