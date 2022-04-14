Biaocoin (BIAO) Information

What is the project about? Biao is community-driven project powered with the most well known Meme of Asia

What makes your project unique? The sun always shines on Biao. When you feel lost remember Biao will always be with you. Biao is here to stay. Not just a meme but a friend.

History of your project : Biao was created with communities worldwide to bring people closer.

What’s next for your project? Listing on CEX

What can your token be used for? $Biao is a meme coin with no intrinsic value or expectation of financial return