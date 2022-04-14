Discover key insights into Biaoqing TRON (BIAO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Biaoqing TRON (BIAO) Information

A memecoin of the biggest meme in China known as Biaoqing, deployed and created on the Chinese chain of Justin Sun; Tron.

A panda that represents different facial expressions - 'biaoqing' translates to 'facial expression' hence all the memes having different expressions.

Biaoqing represents a strong cult like community due to the amount of support and backing this panda meme has not only in China but also world-wide.