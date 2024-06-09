Biaoqing (BIAO) Tokenomics
Biaoqing (BIAO) Information
Biaoqing ($BIAO) is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, inspired by the most famous Chinese meme representing facial expressions.
Launched on June 9, 2024, this memecoin aims to embody Eastern meme culture, which is often underrepresented in the crypto space dominated by Western memes.
The $BIAO token has no transaction tax, its liquidity was fully burnt at launch, and the contract was renounced, making it a fully decentralized memecoin.
The ultimate goal of the $BIAO token is to become a prominent memecoin that can compete with the biggest names in the sector. Its originality makes it appealing to Eastern audiences and crypto investors looking for something new.
Biaoqing (BIAO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Biaoqing (BIAO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Biaoqing (BIAO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Biaoqing (BIAO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BIAO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BIAO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
