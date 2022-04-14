bicho (BICHO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into bicho (BICHO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

bicho (BICHO) Information Introducing Bicho, the cutest little fluff ball in the world and a delightful crypto meme coin designed to bring fun and excitement to the crypto space. Inspired by its charming and lovable theme, Bicho stands out with its adorable appeal and community-driven approach. Join a vibrant community of Bicho enthusiasts who share a passion for memes and crypto innovation. With deflationary mechanics, Bicho ensures increasing scarcity and potential value over time, all while maintaining transparency and security on a reliable blockchain platform. Participate in community events, earn rewards, and enjoy exclusive content as a Bicho holder. Embrace the cuteness and join the fun with Bicho, making crypto as adorable as ever! Official Website: https://bichothedog.xyz Buy BICHO Now!

bicho (BICHO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for bicho (BICHO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 26.78K $ 26.78K $ 26.78K Total Supply: $ 515.58M $ 515.58M $ 515.58M Circulating Supply: $ 515.58M $ 515.58M $ 515.58M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 26.78K $ 26.78K $ 26.78K All-Time High: $ 0.00542787 $ 0.00542787 $ 0.00542787 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about bicho (BICHO) price

bicho (BICHO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of bicho (BICHO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BICHO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BICHO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BICHO's tokenomics, explore BICHO token's live price!

BICHO Price Prediction Want to know where BICHO might be heading? Our BICHO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BICHO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!