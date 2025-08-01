Biden Coin Price (BIDEN)
Biden Coin (BIDEN) is currently trading at 0.00013033 USD with a market cap of $ 13.06M USD. BIDEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BIDEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BIDEN price information.
During today, the price change of Biden Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Biden Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Biden Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Biden Coin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.50%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Biden Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.02%
-5.50%
+4.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Biden Coin is a meme token inspired by the world’s most memeable politician — Joe Biden. But here’s the kicker: No official logo. No likeness. No affiliation. Fully decentralized. No presale. No team allocation. Fair-launched and loud — by ElectionDAO. BIDEN | ETH Mainnet | Community-Owned Meme Movement 📈 Real Numbers. Real Momentum. 🟢 60+ days live — zero rug signals 🟢 Community-led via ElectionDAO governance 🟢 No presale. No VCs. No BS. 🟢 100% organic growth through viral fire 🟢 Featured in top influencer posts, meme pages & viral threads 🎯 Vision: The First “Political Consensus Layer” on Ethereum Forget TradFi. Forget PACs. This is Web3 election energy — democratized, verifiable, and unstoppable. We don’t need permission. Just memes, virality, and on-chain belief. $BIDEN isn’t a token — it’s an opinion turned asset.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Biden Coin (BIDEN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about BIDEN token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BIDEN to VND
₫3.42963395
|1 BIDEN to AUD
A$0.0002020115
|1 BIDEN to GBP
￡0.0000977475
|1 BIDEN to EUR
€0.0001133871
|1 BIDEN to USD
$0.00013033
|1 BIDEN to MYR
RM0.0005565091
|1 BIDEN to TRY
₺0.0052992178
|1 BIDEN to JPY
¥0.0195495
|1 BIDEN to ARS
ARS$0.1787788742
|1 BIDEN to RUB
₽0.010569763
|1 BIDEN to INR
₹0.0113817189
|1 BIDEN to IDR
Rp2.1365570352
|1 BIDEN to KRW
₩0.1825349848
|1 BIDEN to PHP
₱0.0075839027
|1 BIDEN to EGP
￡E.0.0063288248
|1 BIDEN to BRL
R$0.000729848
|1 BIDEN to CAD
C$0.0001798554
|1 BIDEN to BDT
৳0.0159237194
|1 BIDEN to NGN
₦0.1995860587
|1 BIDEN to UAH
₴0.0054334577
|1 BIDEN to VES
Bs0.01603059
|1 BIDEN to CLP
$0.12681109
|1 BIDEN to PKR
Rs0.0369511616
|1 BIDEN to KZT
₸0.0708695441
|1 BIDEN to THB
฿0.0042722174
|1 BIDEN to TWD
NT$0.0039007769
|1 BIDEN to AED
د.إ0.0004783111
|1 BIDEN to CHF
Fr0.0001055673
|1 BIDEN to HKD
HK$0.0010230905
|1 BIDEN to MAD
.د.م0.0011886096
|1 BIDEN to MXN
$0.0024580238
|1 BIDEN to PLN
zł0.0004874342
|1 BIDEN to RON
лв0.0005786652
|1 BIDEN to SEK
kr0.0012746274
|1 BIDEN to BGN
лв0.0002228643
|1 BIDEN to HUF
Ft0.0456011637
|1 BIDEN to CZK
Kč0.002802095
|1 BIDEN to KWD
د.ك0.00003988098
|1 BIDEN to ILS
₪0.0004418187