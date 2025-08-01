What is Biden Coin (BIDEN)

Biden Coin is a meme token inspired by the world’s most memeable politician — Joe Biden. But here’s the kicker: No official logo. No likeness. No affiliation. Fully decentralized. No presale. No team allocation. Fair-launched and loud — by ElectionDAO. BIDEN | ETH Mainnet | Community-Owned Meme Movement 📈 Real Numbers. Real Momentum. 🟢 60+ days live — zero rug signals 🟢 Community-led via ElectionDAO governance 🟢 No presale. No VCs. No BS. 🟢 100% organic growth through viral fire 🟢 Featured in top influencer posts, meme pages & viral threads 🎯 Vision: The First “Political Consensus Layer” on Ethereum Forget TradFi. Forget PACs. This is Web3 election energy — democratized, verifiable, and unstoppable. We don’t need permission. Just memes, virality, and on-chain belief. $BIDEN isn’t a token — it’s an opinion turned asset.

