BIDZ Coin Price (BIDZ)
BIDZ Coin (BIDZ) is currently trading at 0.00137983 USD with a market cap of $ 4.07M USD. BIDZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of BIDZ Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BIDZ Coin to USD was $ -0.0000577282.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BIDZ Coin to USD was $ +0.0004361118.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BIDZ Coin to USD was $ +0.0003695692949864676.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.53%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000577282
|-4.18%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0004361118
|+31.61%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0003695692949864676
|+36.58%
Discover the latest price analysis of BIDZ Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-2.53%
+3.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BIDZ Coin has a unique approach to the online commerce and real-world applications. You can use your BIDZ Coin to buy real products or services throughout our ecosystem. Upon launch of BIDZ Coin, the team plans to build a bridge between crypto, commerce, and real world applications.
