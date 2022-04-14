BiFi (BIFI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BiFi (BIFI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BiFi (BIFI) Information BiFi token serves multiple functions on BiFi's multichain DeFi platform. It can be used as a governance token, used to vote on proposals to enhance or submit proposals for BiFi. It can also be used as a currency to pay for multichain DeFi services on BiFi and used in services on BiFi. Official Website: https://bifi.finance/

BiFi (BIFI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BiFi (BIFI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.22M Total Supply: $ 998.21M Circulating Supply: $ 584.85M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.08M All-Time High: $ 0.297469 All-Time Low: $ 0.00115248 Current Price: $ 0.00208027

BiFi (BIFI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BiFi (BIFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BIFI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BIFI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

