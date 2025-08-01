Big Back Bitcoin Price (BBBTC)
Big Back Bitcoin (BBBTC) is currently trading at 0.00005291 USD with a market cap of $ 479.75K USD. BBBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Big Back Bitcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Big Back Bitcoin to USD was $ -0.0000156503.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Big Back Bitcoin to USD was $ -0.0000215688.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Big Back Bitcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000156503
|-29.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000215688
|-40.76%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Big Back Bitcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.86%
-6.07%
+2.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Big Back Bitcoin (BBBTC) is a community-powered cryptocurrency that fuses meme culture, AI-driven engagement, and real-world utility. Built on Ethereum, BBBTC operates a live DApp where users can stake tokens, participate in DAO governance, and swap across networks (BSC, Polygon and Ethereum). The project’s mission is to bridge the worlds of food and fitness with crypto adoption, using BBBTC as a reward token for people who eat at food trucks or local restaurants, as well as for those who engage in fitness programs and achieve wellness goals. This real-world integration supports community engagement and provides tangible use cases for crypto outside traditional speculation.
